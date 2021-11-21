Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 55 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday and no new deaths.

Many of its key numbers remain stable.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 55 more COVID-19 cases Sunday and no new deaths. It's the highest number of cases reported in a single day since early October.

The city has 368 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 12.

0.93: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

26: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

30: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one more than on Saturday.

17: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All are over the age of 40.

3: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit, one more than on Saturday.

838,253: The number of eligible Ottawa residents with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

809,372: The number of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent fully vaccinated, except 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, which are each below 80 per cent.

Across the region