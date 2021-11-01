Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 20 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and one death.

Hospitalizations are stable, outbreaks rise.

Quebec reports just one more case in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 20 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and the death of a woman in her 80s who had COVID.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be back around where they were in late August. The last day of data here is Oct. 28. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

9: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are nine times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 22.

20: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, fewer than this time last week.

0.99: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

188: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. No other local health authority has more than 75.

16.8: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

17: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, with three new ones reported Tuesday: a second at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus and two schools.

10: The number of school outbreaks. All but one involve elementary schools and there are only four cases among staff.

11: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Both these hospital numbers have stayed within the same range for about a month.

115: The number of delta variant cases detected in Ottawa over the most recent 30-day period with available data.

289: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those same 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 40 per cent of variant cases Oct. 3 to 28, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reports one more COVID-19 case in the Outaouais on Tuesday. The region's health authority said Monday its situation has been trending in a good direction for about two weeks.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health continues to have the highest local weekly incidence rate at 28.6. Its medical officer of health said Monday a lot of its spread is among children too young to be vaccinated who may not be taking precautions, especially with indoor gatherings outside school.

All in a Day 8:20 Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington region has highest rate of rising COVID-19 cases The medical officer of health weighs in on why COVID-19 cases are rising so quickly in the region. 8:20

Just four residents in eastern Ontario are in hospital with COVID-19 outside of the Ottawa and eastern Ontario health units. Those two areas have a combined 24 patients in hospital with COVID.