Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 48 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday and one death.

Many of its key numbers remain stable.

Quebec reports 12 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 48 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and the death of someone in their 90s who had COVID.

The city has 376 known active cases.

The wastewater monitoring team for the capital says it's not worried by what it sees as a small recent increase in cases.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low this November. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 12.

23: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, slightly more than the same day last week.

1: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

28.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

24: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, including three new elementary school outbreaks.

20: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All are age 50 and above.

1: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health has more known active COVID-19 cases than ever before, with 199 as of Tuesday's update. Its four largest daily case updates have all come in the last two weeks.

Its weekly incidence rate of 70.8 is among the highest in Ontario and the health unit can no longer contact trace properly.

That health unit combined with Ottawa have 32 of the wider region's 40 local COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported six more COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It has a weekly incidence rate roughly the same as Ottawa, while everywhere else in eastern Ontario is lower.

Renfrew County's health unit says several people were contagious with COVID-19 when they participated in a recent field exercise at CFB Petawawa. People at that exercise are asked to self-isolate.

Quebec reported 12 more cases Wednesday in the Outaouais, around its weekly case average.

About 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to residents of the wider region in the last week, roughly the same as the week before that.

Health Canada will announce the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11 on Friday. Ottawa has said that will make about 77,000 children in the city eligible for a vaccine.