Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Many of its key numbers remain stable.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 36 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and three deaths. All three of these victims were older than 70.

The city has 380 known active cases.

The wastewater monitoring team for the capital says it's not worried by what it sees as a small increase in cases.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low this November. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

4: Eligible residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are four times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 12.

16: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, roughly the same as the same day last week.

2%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has been around two per cent for more than a week.

0.99: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

28.1: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

21: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, two fewer than on Tuesday.

22: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All are age 50 and above.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit. Both are 80 and above.

837,637: The number of eligible Ottawa residents with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, about 700 more than in Monday's update.

808,258: The number of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,200 more than on Monday.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent fully vaccinated, except 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, which are each below 80 per cent.

Across the region

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health has more known active COVID-19 cases than ever before, with 184 as of Tuesday's update. Its weekly incidence rate of 61 is among the highest in Ontario and the health unit can no longer contact trace properly.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported nine more COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It has a weekly incidence rate roughly the same as Ottawa, while everywhere else in eastern Ontario is lower.

Quebec reported 19 more cases Wednesday in the Outaouais, raising its weekly case average.