Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 34 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Many of its key indicators are stable.

The Kingston area sets a new record for known active cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 34 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no more deaths. The city has 380 known active cases.

The wastewater monitoring team for the capital says it's not worried by what it sees as a small increase in cases.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low this November. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

6: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are six times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 5.

21: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, less time than the same day last week.

1.12: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

7,004: The number of Ottawa residents in their 20s who have tested positive for COVID-19, by far the most of any age group. In second are people in their 30s with 4,821 confirmed cases.

27.6: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

23: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, with new outbreaks Tuesday at an elementary school and a restaurant.

21: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health has more known active COVID-19 cases than ever before, with 179 as of Monday's update. Its weekly incidence rate of 65.7 is the highest in the region and among the highest in Ontario.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported four more COVID-19 cases Tuesday. It has a weekly incidence rate roughly the same as Ottawa, while everywhere else in eastern Ontario is lower.

Quebec reported six more cases Tuesday in the Outaouais.