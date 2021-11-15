Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 49 more cases of COVID-19 Monday and one death.

Fewer residents are in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19.

Other areas give their first updates since Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 49 more COVID-19 cases Monday and the death of someone in their 70s who had COVID-19.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low this November. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

6: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are six times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 5.

2.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises.

1.20: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

388: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Thirty-eight of them are people age 70 and older — 15 of the 38 are in hospital, fewer than on Sunday.

27.2: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

21: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, with two new outbreaks reported at elementary schools.

14: The combined number of active elementary school outbreaks (eight) and hospital outbreaks (six), which make up two-thirds of active outbreaks.

22: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, five fewer than on Sunday.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit, three fewer than Sunday.

836,935: The number of eligible Ottawa residents with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 700 more than in Friday's update.

807,057: The number of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,450 more than on Friday.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, which are each below 80 per cent.

Across the region

Other health units are giving their first updates since Friday:

Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais over those three days.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported 19 more cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported six more.

Renfrew County reported four more.

The wider region is over a combined 700 known active cases, with 743 as of noon ET.

Quebec is relaxing public health restrictions Monday for high schools, restaurants, bars and fitness centres.