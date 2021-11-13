Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 45 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday and no deaths.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 45 more COVID-19 cases Saturday and no deaths.

Experts are urging caution in Ontario after daily cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in the past week, which could be linked to increased capacity limits and gatherings at Thanksgiving and Halloween.

6: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are six times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 5.

2.0%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

1.07: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), drops. The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

331: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Thirty-five of them are people age 70 and older — 19 of the 35 are in hospital and two are in intensive care.

26.6: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

18: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one less than Friday.

25: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

836,213: The number of eligible Ottawa residents with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

805,599: The number of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, which are each below 80 per cent.

