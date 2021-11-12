Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 37 more cases of COVID-19 Friday and no deaths.

90% of eligible people in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health unit have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine .

Quebec reported 20 more cases in the Outauouais, its largest daily increase in about a month.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 37 more COVID-19 cases Friday and no deaths.

Quebec reported 20 more cases in the Outaouais region, its largest daily increase since Oct. 15.

Numbers to watch

6: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are six times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 5.

2.0%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa fell slightly.

25: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, a few hours longer than a few days ago.

0.98: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), drops. The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

326: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Thirty-three of them are people age 70 and older — 19 of the 33 are in hospital and one is in intensive care.

25.3: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has decreased slightly.

19: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one less than Thursday.

24: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

836,213: The number of eligible Ottawa residents with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 650 more than Wednesday's update.

805,599: The number of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,150 more than Wednesday.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, which are each below 80 per cent.

Across the region

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health announced that 90 per cent of its eligible population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The unit continues to have the highest local weekly incidence rate in the region at 54.9 as of Thursday. It's one of the highest rates in the province.

That health unit has 144 known active cases, 10 hospitalizations and five people in the ICU. Officials are asking people to limit indoor social gatherings and recommit to distancing.

Other parts of eastern Ontario remain stable.

Quebec reported 20 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Friday and no new deaths. That province's next rule changes are coming Monday in places such as schools, bars and gyms.