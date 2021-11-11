Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 40 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday and no deaths.

There are 14 more cases, more hospitalizations in the Kingston area.

Quebec reported 11 more cases in the Outauouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 40 more COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Quebec reported 11 more cases in the Outaouais region.

Numbers to watch

6: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are six times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 5.

2.2%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa.

17: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, about the same as this time last week.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them staying within the same range for months. More recently, levels have dropped. The last day of data here is Nov. 7. (613covid.ca)

1.05: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), drops. The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

328: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. Twenty-seven of them are people age 70 and older — but 18 of those 27 are in hospital.

26.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has been slowly rising for more than a week.

20: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one less than Wednesday.

9: The number of active outbreaks in Ottawa's health-care settings. A new outbreak has been declared at The Ottawa Hospital's General campus Wednesday, giving Ottawa six active hospital outbreaks.

22: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health continues to have the highest local weekly incidence rate in the region at 54.9. It's one of the highest rates in the province.

That health unit has 144 known active cases, 10 hospitalizations and five people in the ICU. Officials are asking people to limit indoor social gatherings and recommit to distancing.

Other parts of eastern Ontario remain stable.

Quebec reported 11 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Thursday and no new deaths. That province's next rule changes are coming Monday in places such as schools, bars and gyms.