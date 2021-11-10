Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 45 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and three deaths.

Its hospital outbreaks are growing.

Quebec reports 13 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 45 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and the deaths of three people in their 90s who had COVID-19.

Its medical officer of health says city residents need to remain cautious, pointing to more close contact and less mask wearing as one reason some of the numbers below are trending up.

Numbers to watch

6: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are six times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 5.

2.2%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa rises.

17: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, about the same as this time last week.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them staying within the same range for months. More recently, levels have dropped. The last day of data here is Nov. 4. (613covid.ca)

1.13: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), drops. The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

312: The number of known active cases in Ottawa rises. Twenty-five of them are people age 70 and older — but 16 of those 25 are in hospital.

25.3: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has been slowly rising for more than a week.

21: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, the same as on Tuesday.

4: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus. The outbreaks range from six to 21 cases, and two patients have died as a result.

45: The number of cases from those Civic hospital outbreaks, 10 more than on Tuesday.

20: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

835,564: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, up about 650 from Monday's update.

804,446:: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 1,150 more than Monday.

91%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, which are each below 80 per cent.

Across the region

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health continues to have the highest local weekly incidence rate in the region at 48.8 as of Tuesday. It's one of the highest rates in the province.

Its 126 known active cases are close to the peaks of its second and third waves and its five local COVID-19 hospital patients are the most in the area since May.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported seven more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which is a rising case trend for that area. Other parts of eastern Ontario are stable.

Quebec reported 13 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Wednesday. That province's next rule changes are coming Monday in places such as schools, bars and gyms.