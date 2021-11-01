Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 29 more cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable.

Other health authorities provide their first updates since Friday.

All but one health unit had fewer cases in October than September.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 29 more COVID-19 cases Monday and no more deaths.

Numbers to watch

9: Residents who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are nine times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Oct. 22.

1.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa rises slightly.

0.98: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

197: The number of known active cases in Ottawa. About two-thirds are people younger than 40, which includes one in hospital.

15.1: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

14: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

9: The number of school outbreaks. All involve elementary schools and there are only four cases among staff.

12: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for active COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

2: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Both these hospital numbers have stayed within the same range for about a month.

832,799: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, up about 1,000 from Friday's update.

799,101: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 2,100 more than Friday.

90%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group is at least around 90 per cent except 18 to 39, which are each around 75 per cent.

Across the region

The area's other health authorities are giving their first updates since Friday. Quebec reports just five more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais over those three days and so far, no other area has reported more.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health continues to have the highest local weekly incidence rate at 27.2 as of Friday.

It was the only authority in the wider region to have more confirmed cases in October than September.