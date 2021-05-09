Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 143 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 1,448 cases considered active.

The Outaouais has confirmed another 36 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 143 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Sunday.

A total of 1,448 known cases are considered active. Another 151 cases are considered resolved.

Many key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline, though still much higher than what health officials are comfortable with.

Numbers to watch

6.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped slightly.

0.85: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

81.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

20: The estimated incidence rate deemed safe to lift Ontario's stay-at-home order, according to one expert.

21: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

32: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU as of Friday.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures, which start to loosen on Monday.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health has reported 23 new cases of the virus since Friday, as well as the region's third death related to COVID-19.

Seven new cases were reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health on Sunday.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.