Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,458 cases still considered active.

Four more people from the Ottawa-Gatineau area have died of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases and one more death on Saturday.

A total of 1,458 known cases are considered active. Another 206 cases are considered resolved.

Many key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline, though still much higher than what health officials are comfortable with.

Numbers to watch

6.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped slightly.

0.83: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

87.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

20: The estimated incidence rate deemed safe to lift Ontario's stay-at-home order, according to one expert.

21: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

32: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU as of Friday.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and three deaths. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures, which start to loosen on Monday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health logged 17 new cases on Saturday and has now surpassed 1,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

In the Kingston, Ont., area another 15 cases were confirmed Saturday.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.