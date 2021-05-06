Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 106 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Outaouais is reporting 37 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 106 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and two more deaths.

Many key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline.

The dates highlighted in blue are when the spring melt may have affected the data. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

0.91: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

98.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It has dropped below 100 for the first time since April 2.

39: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 22 outbreaks in health-care settings.

7: The number of active outbreaks in both hospitals and group homes.

5,192: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

3: The number of cases involving the B1617 variant, which is contributing to India's health crisis, now confirmed in Ottawa. OPH said Wednesday all three cases involve people who travelled but followed quarantine rules.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures, which start to loosen on Monday.

The health unit in the Kingston area reports 18 more COVID-19 cases, including five more at its large construction outbreak, while Renfrew County's health unit reports nine more cases.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.