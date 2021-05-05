Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 141 more COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths
- Ottawa is reporting 141 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.
- More than one-third of Ottawa residents have had at least one vaccine dose.
- The Outaouais is reporting 59 more COVID-19 cases.
- A resident of the Belleville area has died of COVID-19.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 141 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two more deaths.
Many key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline.
City officials have a news conference at 2 p.m. ET.
Numbers to watch
102.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
0.96: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
6.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive drops.
353,515: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 13,000 since Monday.
34%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.
50%: The percentage of Ottawa residents in their 50s who have received at least one vaccine dose
27,710: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 59 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures, which start to loosen on Monday.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting its tenth COVID-19 death. It has 11 new cases Wednesday and an outbreak at the Belleville hospital is now at 16 cases, the largest outbreak in the area so far.
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports 21 more cases and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reports 14 more cases.
Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.
