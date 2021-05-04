Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.

There are 65 COVID-19 patients in Ottawa ICUs.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the first time a daily count has been below 100 since late March.

OPH is reporting five more deaths on Tuesday including an Ottawa resident in their 40s, the city's fourth death within that age group.

Another 224 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 1,777 known active cases in the city, within range of January's peak.

Many key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline.

The dates highlighted in blue are when the spring melt may have affected the data. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

0.97: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

34: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 18 in health-care settings.

109.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

142: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

65: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.

28: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

37: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures, which could be lifted Monday at the earliest.

Renfrew County's health unit is reporting three new cases as it issues a warning about workplace outbreaks.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20. Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit said Monday he'd like that extended through the May 24 long weekend.