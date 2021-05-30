Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 52 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths
- Ottawa is reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.
- The Outaouais is reporting 17 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 52 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, as well as two more deaths.
Another 73 cases are considered resolved. Health officials are also reporting 709 known active cases.
Numbers to watch
5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped slightly.
0.91: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
42.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
121: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.
31: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.
10: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH on Sunday.
21: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU, according to the most recent update from local hospitals. This number now includes patients from Manitoba.
520,734: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 14,000 since Wednesday.
46,089: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 4,500 since Wednesday.
60%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.
5%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received their second vaccine dose.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths.
Three cases were logged in Renfrew County on Sunday.
