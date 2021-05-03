Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 139 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

There are 1,912 known active cases in the city.

Outaouais has recorded 15 cases, the lowest daily total in weeks.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 139 new COVID-19 cases and another death on Monday.

Another 162 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 1,912 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers, however, are now in decline.

Numbers to watch

7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has returned to levels seen before the third wave. It dropped again on Monday.

0.97: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

110.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

340,121: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 17,900 since the last update.

32%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

78.6%: More than three-quarters of Ottawa residents in their 60s have had at least one dose.

27,465: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest single-day case total in weeks. No new deaths were recorded. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 10.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District logged another eight cases.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.