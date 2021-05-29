Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 61 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The Outaouais is reporting 34 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 61 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as well as one more death.

Another 81 cases are considered resolved. Health officials are also reporting 731 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped slightly.

0.94: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

43.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

121: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

31: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.

11: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH on Saturday.

21: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU, according to the most recent update from local hospitals. This number now includes patients from Manitoba.

520,734: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 14,000 since Wednesday.

46,089: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 4,500 since Wednesday.

60%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

5%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths.

Ten cases were logged in Renfrew County on Saturday.