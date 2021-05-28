Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 107 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

There are more COVID-19 patients from outside Ottawa in local ICUs than there are local patients.

The Outaouais is reporting 28 more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 107 cases of COVID-19, the first time in more than a week that the daily total of new infections has surpassed 100.

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Measurements of coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater are the lowest they've been since the summer of 2020 following their peak in early April. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped slightly.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

45.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

121: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

31: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.

10: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

21: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU. This number now includes patients from Manitoba.

520,734: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 14,000 since Wednesday.

46,089: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 4,500 since Wednesday.

60%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

5%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases.

That region is back under Quebec's red zone rules, which no longer include a curfew or a ban on outdoor dining. The next step in that process comes Monday with a move to the orange zone.

Most eastern Ontario health units outside Ottawa are now regularly reporting fewer than 10 cases a day.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark area reported two cases Friday, the Kingston area also reported two, the Belleville area reported one and Renfrew County reported none.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 10 more cases Friday.

Ontario's stay-at-home order ends next week, and the province is aiming to lift more restrictions in mid-June.

More than 65 per cent of Ontario's adults have had a first vaccine dose. More than five per cent have had their second.