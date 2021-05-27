Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Disposable masks and hand sanitizer are seen on a table outside a room where Auditor General Karen Hogan spoke about a report in Ottawa on May 26, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Ottawa is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The B117 variant has been found in an Ottawa long-term care outbreak.

Officials in the Outaouais report 29 new COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 45 cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday morning she believes coronavirus levels are low enough to safely reopen schools in the capital.

Measurements of coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater are the lowest they've been since the summer of 2020 following their peak in early April. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

0.79: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

45.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

49: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

12: The number of those patients in an ICU.

26: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 16 in health-care settings. One week ago there were 23.

35: The number of cases among residents, staff and visitors linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at the city-run Centre d'accueil Champlain long-term care home, according to the city. Some people have tested positive for the B117 variant first identified in the U.K.

6,241: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases.

That region is back under Quebec's red zone rules, with plans to slowly relax restrictions over the next three months. The next step in that process comes Friday.

Most eastern Ontario health units are now regularly reporting fewer than 10 cases a day. The Renfrew County and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark areas each reported just three cases on Thursday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 17 new cases Thursday.

Ontario's stay-at-home order ends June 2, and the province is aiming to lift more restrictions in mid-June.