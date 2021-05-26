Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 63 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The city is dealing with its largest outbreak in a long-term care home in months.

The Outaouais is reporting its lowest daily tally of new cases since early February.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 63 cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday morning she believed coronavirus levels are low enough to safely reopen schools in the capital.

Numbers to watch

49.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

51: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

13: The number of those patients in an ICU.

506,835: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 11,600 since Monday.

59%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 18 and over who have received at least one dose.

Dr. Etches breaks down <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> vaccination for age brackets:<br><br>Those in their 60s: 84% coverage<br>In 50s: 78% coverage<br>In 40s: 56% coverage<br>In 30s: 35% coverage.<br>Aged 18 to 29: 30%<br><br>"We probably have the majority of education workers," she says. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottpoli</a> —@KatePorterCBC

41,652: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second dose, an increase of about 2,600 since Monday.

5%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and above who have received both doses.

27: The number of resident, staff and visitor cases linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at the city-run Centre d'accueil Champlain long-term care home, according to the city. It's the largest long-term care home outbreak in Ottawa in months.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

5.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, down from Monday's 5.7 per cent.

A line chart showing the levels of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater. Most recently it peaked in early April at levels higher than ever seen and has since declined to some of the lowest levels of 2021. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting seven new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily total in nearly four months. They're also reporting three more deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital in the Outaouais has dropped from 39 two weeks ago to 12.

That region is back under Quebec's red zone rules, with plans to slowly relax restrictions over the next three months. The next step in that process comes Friday.

Ontario's stay-at-home order ends June 2, and the province is aiming to lift more restrictions in mid-June.

About 65 per cent of adults in Ontario have received one vaccine dose, and about five per cent have had a second.