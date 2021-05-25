Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 48 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in the city's hospitals continues to drop.

The Outaouais has 16 more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 48 cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

Numbers to watch

51.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

115: The number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals on Tuesday. That's down slightly from 118 on Friday.

28: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.

12: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

16: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

23: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 15 in health-care settings. One week ago there were 21 active outbreaks.

A line chart showing the levels of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater. Most recently it peaked in early April at levels higher than ever seen and has since declined to levels previously seen between spikes. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases.

That region is back under Quebec's red zone rules, with plans to slowly relax restrictions over the next three months. The next step in that process comes Friday.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 19 more cases in its first update since Friday.

Ontario's stay-at-home order ends June 2, and the province is aiming to lift more restrictions in mid-June.