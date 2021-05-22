Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

More than half a million vaccine doses have now been administered in Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 78 COVID-19 cases Saturday and two more deaths.

The capital has 935 known active cases.

As of today, more outdoor gatherings and activities are allowed in Ontario.

Once the stay-at-home order ends June 2, the province is aiming to lift more restrictions in mid-June.

Numbers to watch

5.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.86: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

57.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

118: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals on Friday.

35: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.

14: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH on Saturday.

20: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU, as of Friday.

466,929: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 15,000 since Wednesday.

44%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

36,474 The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, an increase of about 3,500 since Wednesday.

3%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Saturday.

That region is back under Quebec's red zone rules, with plans to slowly relax restrictions over the next three months.

Six cases were logged in western Quebec on Saturday, while Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported five.