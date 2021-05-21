Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 68 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

More than half a million vaccine doses have now been administered in Ottawa.

The Outaouais is reporting its highest one-day increase in cases this month.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 68 COVID-19 cases Friday and six more deaths. The most recent victims include one person in their 40s and another in their 50s.

The capital has 971 known active cases, falling below 1,000 for the first time in about two months.

Starting Saturday, more outdoor gatherings and activities are allowed in Ontario.

Once the stay-at-home order ends June 2, the province is aiming to lift more restrictions in mid-June.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has declined more slowly in May. This measure gives a different idea of spread because it doesn't rely on testing. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

5.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped.

0.84: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

58.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

118: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

35: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.

15: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

20: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

All hospital numbers in this section have declined since the last update.

466,929: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 15,000 since Wednesday.

44%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

36,474 The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, an increase of about 3,500 since Wednesday.

3%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest one-day increase this month.

That region is back under Quebec's red zone rules, with plans to slowly relax restrictions over the next three months.