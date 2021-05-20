Skip to Main Content
Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health has confirmed another 89 COVID-19 cases and no deaths Thursday as the province prepares to release its reopening plans.

Ottawa reports 89 more COVID-19 cases; 1 death in the Outaouais

A masked pedestrian walks on O'Connor Street in downtown Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)
  • Ottawa is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases. 
  • Many key numbers are slowly trending in the right direction.
  • People have died of COVID-19 in the Belleville and Gatineau areas.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 89 COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday there are good signs in the city's key numbers, but they're not yet at the point where restrictions can be lifted.

Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended until June 2. Details on the province's reopening plan are expected Thursday afternoon.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has declined more slowly in May. This measure gives a different idea of spread because it doesn't rely on testing. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

60.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

58: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

17: The number of those patients in an ICU.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

23: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 16 outbreaks in health-care settings. There were 30 active outbreaks one week ago.

5,978: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

3: The number of cases involving the fast-spreading B1617 variant is unchanged. The researchers monitoring the city's wastewater say they're now able to detect that variant, which was first detected in India and has spread to the United Kingdom.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, around its daily average for the last week. They're also reporting one more death.

Eight people have tested positive in an outbreak at the Gatineau jail. 

Hastings Prince Edward Public health is reporting its eleventh COVID-19 death.

That region is back under Quebec's red zone rules, with plans to slowly relax restrictions over the next three months.

