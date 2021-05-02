Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 174 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

There are 1,936 known active cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 174 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Sunday.

Another 196 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 1,936 known active cases in the city.

Active cases are among the key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic. Some of those numbers, however, are now in decline.

Numbers to watch

7.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has returned to levels seen before the third wave.

0.93: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

119.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

322,149: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 16,000 since Wednesday.

31%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

75.3%: More than three-quarters of Ottawa residents in their 60s have had at least one dose.

27,298: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures until at least May 10.

Nine cases were logged in Renfrew County.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.