Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Health officials report 107 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death
- Ottawa is reporting 107 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.
- COVID-19 testing is down in Ottawa and across the province.
- The Outaouais is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 107 COVID-19 cases and one more death Wednesday.
The city currently has 1,005 known active cases of COVID-19.
Officials including the mayor and medical officer of health are giving an update at 2 p.m. ET.
Numbers to watch
6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, up from Monday's 5.3 per cent.
0.94: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
63.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
65: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
20: The number of those patients in an ICU.
1,474: The number of swabs taken at COVID-19 testing sites in Ottawa on May 17, far fewer than the 2,691 taken five weeks earlier, indicative of a general downward trend in testing.
18: As of May 17, the average number of hours from the time a swab is taken in Ottawa to the time the result comes back.
451,802: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 13,000 since Monday.
43%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.
30,360: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, an increase of about 2,600 since Monday.
3%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
That region is back under Quebec's red zone rules, with plans to slowly relax restrictions over the next three months.
Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended until June 2.
