Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 50 COVID-19 cases Tuesday and two deaths.

Ottawa reports 50 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

CBC News ·
Mandy, 7, and Kiki Kennedy, 3, take photos among the tulips at Commissioner's Park during the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa on May 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)
  • Ottawa is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. 
  • The number of COVID-19 ICU patients is slowly declining.
  • Another Renfrew County resident has died of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 50 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest daily count since early March. There have also been two more deaths.

Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended until June 2.

Numbers to watch

63: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has been in decline for about a month.

126: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals. That's down from 131 on Friday.

42: The number of those ICU patients who have COVID-19, down from 44 on Friday.

18: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

24: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

0.88: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

21: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 14 in health-care settings. One week ago there were 32 active outbreaks.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has declined much more slowly in May. Data for much of March may have been affected by the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. That region has emerged from an emergency shutdown and is back under Quebec's red zone rules.

Renfrew County's health unit reports is reporting its eighth COVID-19 death, but no new cases Tuesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now