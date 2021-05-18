Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 50 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths
- Ottawa is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.
- The number of COVID-19 ICU patients is slowly declining.
- Another Renfrew County resident has died of COVID-19.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 50 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest daily count since early March. There have also been two more deaths.
Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended until June 2.
Numbers to watch
63: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has been in decline for about a month.
126: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals. That's down from 131 on Friday.
42: The number of those ICU patients who have COVID-19, down from 44 on Friday.
18: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.
24: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.
0.88: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
21: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 14 in health-care settings. One week ago there were 32 active outbreaks.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. That region has emerged from an emergency shutdown and is back under Quebec's red zone rules.
Renfrew County's health unit reports is reporting its eighth COVID-19 death, but no new cases Tuesday.
