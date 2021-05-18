Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The number of COVID-19 ICU patients is slowly declining.

Another Renfrew County resident has died of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 50 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest daily count since early March. There have also been two more deaths.

Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended until June 2.

Numbers to watch

63: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has been in decline for about a month.

126: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals. That's down from 131 on Friday.

42: The number of those ICU patients who have COVID-19, down from 44 on Friday.

18: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

24: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

0.88: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

21: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 14 in health-care settings. One week ago there were 32 active outbreaks.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has declined much more slowly in May. Data for much of March may have been affected by the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. That region has emerged from an emergency shutdown and is back under Quebec's red zone rules.

Renfrew County's health unit reports is reporting its eighth COVID-19 death, but no new cases Tuesday.