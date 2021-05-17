Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 77 new COVID-19 cases Monday and one death.

It gave out its most vaccines ever on Saturday.

The wider region has given out more than one million doses.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed another 77 COVID-19 cases Monday and one death.

Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended until June 2.

Numbers to watch

5.3%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.97: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

65: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

9,792: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa on Saturday, a new daily high.

438,718: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 23,000 since Friday.

42%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

51%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

30,360: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

55: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

19: The number of those patients in an ICU. Both categories are down from Sunday.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has plateaued in May. Data for much of March may have been affected by the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases Monday. That region has emerged from an emergency shutdown and is back under Quebec's red zone rules.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reports 15 cases Monday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports 30 more cases in its first update since Friday. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reports 14 more cases in the same timeframe.

More than a million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the wider region, according to a CBC News count. It sits at about 1,020,000 as of 12:15 p.m. ET.