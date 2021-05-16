Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 91 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Sunday.

According to the city, 50 per cent of all Ottawa residents about the age of 18 have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said this week the province's stay-at-home order is working, but the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the city remains a concern

Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended until June 2.

Numbers to watch

6.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.95: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

69.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

131: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

44: The number of those patients who have COVID-19, fewer than the last update on Tuesday.

22: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

22: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU, also fewer than on Tuesday.

23: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

415,758: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 12,000 since Wednesday.

39%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

49%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

29,795: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No new deaths were logged.

Six new cases were reported in Renfrew County. Ten cases were recorded in the Kingston area.