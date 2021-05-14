Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Friday. One more person has also died of COVID-19 in the Outaouais.

A woman wearing a mask looks at a mural in Ottawa on May 11, 2021. (Brian Morris/CBC)
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Friday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said this week the province's stay-at-home order is working, but the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the city remains a concern

Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended until June 2.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has plateaued in May. Data for much of March may have been affected by the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

6.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped slightly.

0.95: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

73.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

131: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

44: The number of those patients who have COVID-19, fewer than the last update on Tuesday.

22: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

22: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU, also fewer than on Tuesday.

24: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is at its lowest point since mid-December.

415,758: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 12,000 since Wednesday.

39%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

49%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

29,795: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one more death.

Restrictions there loosen further on Monday.

