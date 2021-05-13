Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Thursday.

There are 28 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Thursday.

Key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday the province's stay-at-home order is working, but there's still a high level of COVID-19 in the city.

Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended. The earliest it will lift is June 3.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has plateaued in May. Data for much of March may have been affected by the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

71.5: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, continues to decline.

36.8: The incidence rate when Ottawa schools reopened on Feb. 1, following an earlier wave of COVID-19. Etches said the current rate is too high for schools to reopen, though that could happen by the end of May.

74: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

22: The number of those patients in an ICU.

57: The number of Ottawa residents who have died of COVID-19 in the last month.

0.84: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

5,557: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

30: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 21 outbreaks in health-care settings.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

That region dropped below 40 COVID-19 hospital patients Wednesday for the first time in a month, but its test positivity of about four per cent is roughly double the provincial average, officials said.

Restrictions there loosen further next week.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) reports 19 more COVID-19 cases. It has fewer than 10 residents in hospital for the first time in about two months.