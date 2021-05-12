Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 115 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one death.

Renfrew County and the EOHU also report a COVID-19 death.

There is a community outbreak near Bancroft.

Key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic have declined.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday the province's stay-at-home order is working but there is still a high level of COVID-19 in the city.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has plateaued in May. Data for much of March may have been affected by the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

6.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has risen slightly.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

73.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, continues its steady decline.

73: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

18: The number of those patients in an ICU.

403,357: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 13,000 since Friday.

38%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

61.8%: The percentage of Ottawa's residents in their 50s who have received at least one dose.

29,007: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Restrictions there loosen further next week.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) reports 22 more cases and one death. Renfrew County's health unit reports eight more cases and its seventh COVID-19 death.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has declared a community outbreak of 11 cases in Hastings Highlands, north of Bancroft, and are holding a testing clinic on Thursday.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.