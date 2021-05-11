Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
A woman in her 20s has died of COVID-19 in Ottawa
- Ottawa is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Tuesday, including a woman in her 20s, the city's youngest COVID-19 victim.
Many key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline.
Numbers to watch
75.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
130: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.
47: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.
20: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.
27: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.
0.88: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
32: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 21 in health-care settings.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Restrictions there have slightly loosened this week.
A day after reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases, Renfrew County's health unit reported just one.
Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.
