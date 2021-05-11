Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A woman in her 20s has died of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Tuesday, including a woman in her 20s, the city's youngest COVID-19 victim.

Many key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline.

Numbers to watch

75.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

130: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

47: The number of those patients who have COVID-19.

20: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

27: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

0.88: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

32: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 21 in health-care settings.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has plateaued in May. Data for much of March may have been affected by the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Restrictions there have slightly loosened this week.

A day after reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases, Renfrew County's health unit reported just one.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.