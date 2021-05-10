Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 83 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Monday.

More than one-third of Ottawans in their 40s have had a vaccine dose.

Renfrew County has had its highest one-day case increase of the year.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 83 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Monday. One of those deaths involves another person in their 40s.

Many key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline.

A graph showing coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater, which peaked in early April, steadily declined for about a month and has recently plateaued. Data for much of March may have been affected by the spring melt. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

6.4%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped.

0.84: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

81.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

73: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa hospital has been dropping for more than a week.

19: The number of those patients currently in intensive care.

390,725: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 22,000 since Friday.

37%: The percentage of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

35.5%: The percentage of Ottawa residents in their 40s who have received at least one vaccine dose.

28,325: The number of Ottawa residents who have received their second vaccine dose, about three per cent of the city's population.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Restrictions there are starting to loosen.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reports 19 more cases, its largest daily increase since December.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported just 10 more cases in its first update since Friday.

Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20.