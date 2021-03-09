Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

The Outaouais is reporting 15 more cases and one death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario.

OPH is warning that measures of COVID-19's spread are getting close to red zone levels and even a third wave of the pandemic, pointing to its wastewater testing.

Ottawa health officials, including Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches, will talk to reporters at 2 p.m. ET.

(613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

36.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1.04: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one; it's been around one for about a month.

Across the region

Another 15 cases and one more death were logged in the Outaouais on Tuesday. That region remains under Quebec's orange zone rules.

The outbreak at Gatineau's CHSLD Lionel-Émond is up to four deaths. A provincial team of specialists has been sent there to help.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit logged seven more cases, three in the Carleton Place area. Some communities in and around Carleton Place have tighter rules than the rest of the health unit.

Renfrew County, which is now under slightly stricter yellow zone rules, reported four more cases.

The EOHU, like Ottawa, is warning about its rising signs of spread approaching red zone thresholds.