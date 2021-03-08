Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Most numbers to watch are generally stable.

There were 11 more cases over the weekend around Carleton Place.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one more death.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario.

OPH is again warning that measures of COVID-19's spread are getting close to red zone levels and even a third wave of the pandemic, pointing to its wastewater testing.

Other numbers to watch are generally stable.

Numbers to watch

37.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1.08: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one; it's been around one for about a month.

2.2%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises. The red zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

1931: Anyone in Ottawa born in or before this year can make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Wednesday. The city's campaign has also expanded to certain residents of more neighbourhoods.

5,906: The number of vaccine doses added to Ottawa's total since Wednesday's update.

Across the region

Another seven cases were logged in the Outaouais on Monday. That region remains under Quebec's orange zone rules.

Renfrew County, which is now under slightly stricter yellow zone rules, reported two more cases.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit logged 16 more cases since Friday, 11 in the Carleton Place area. Three specific communities in and around Carleton Place have tighter rules than the rest of the health unit.