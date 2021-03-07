Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Public health officials say 502 cases are considered active.

Renfrew County will move to yellow zone rules on Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were no new deaths reported.

Another 41 cases are considered resolved.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

OPH is again warning that measures of COVID-19's spread are getting close to red zone levels and even a third wave of the pandemic, pointing to its wastewater testing.

A move to red would mean stricter rules, but won't happen next week.

Numbers to watch

37.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1.04: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one; it's generally been around one for a month.

2.1%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is unchanged from the last update. The red zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

1,010: The number of known active cases in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region at publishing time.

Across the region

Another 24 cases were logged in western Quebec on Sunday.

Renfrew County, which is moving to yellow zone rules on Monday, reported seven more cases Sunday.