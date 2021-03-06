Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Public health officials say 487 cases are considered active.

Renfrew County will move to yellow zone rules on Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and no more deaths.

Another 70 cases are considered resolved.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

OPH is again warning that measures of COVID-19's spread are getting close to red zone levels and even a third wave of the pandemic, pointing to its wastewater testing.

A move to red would mean stricter rules, but won't happen next week.

Numbers to watch

38.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1.05: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one; it's generally been around one for a month.

2.1%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is unchanged from the last update. The red zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

990: The number of known active cases in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region at publishing time. It's been below 1,000 for just over a month.

Across the region

Another 20 cases were logged in western Quebec on Saturday.

Renfrew County, which is moving to yellow zone rules on Monday, reported three more cases Saturday.