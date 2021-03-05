Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19.

OPH says the third wave is coming.

The Outaouais is reporting 23 more cases and two more deaths.

Renfrew County will move to yellow zone rules on Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no more deaths.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange on the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

OPH is again warning that measures of COVID-19's spread are getting close to red zone levels and even a third wave of the pandemic, pointing to its wastewater testing.

A move to red would mean stricter rules, but won't happen next week.

People testing Ottawa's wastewater for the coronavirus began seeing an increase in the back half of February. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

39.5: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1.02: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one; it's generally been around one for a month.

2.1%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is unchanged from its last update. The red zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

984: The number of known active cases in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region at publishing time. It's been below 1,000 for just over a month.

101,641: The number of total vaccine doses given in the wider region at publishing time, as compiled by CBC.

6,266: The number of vaccine doses added to Ottawa's total since Wednesday's update.

Across the region

Renfrew County, where health officials have also warned about spread at private gatherings, reported four more cases Friday.

The region is moving to yellow zone rules on Monday, which, among other added restrictions, brings back a midnight closing time and 11 p.m. last call for restaurants, plus a six-person table limit at restaurants.

There are 23 more cases and two more deaths in the Outaouais, which is orange under Quebec's pandemic scale.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit logged 15 more cases Friday as it deals with an outbreak linked to a party.

The health unit in the Kingston area is watching a daycare outbreak that so far includes 11 cases.