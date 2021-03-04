Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

It's getting another warning it is close to the red zone.

There are 10 more cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one more death.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange on the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

OPH is again warning that some measures of COVID-19's spread are getting close to red zone levels. A move to red would mean stricter rules.

Numbers to watch

38.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40; it's been in the orange range since the start of February.

1.04: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one; it's generally been around one for a month.

517: The number of known active cases in Ottawa has stayed between 500 and 650 for the last month, according to OPH's latest data.

21: The number of confirmed coronavirus variant cases in eastern Ontario, not counting Ottawa's 73 likely cases awaiting final confirmation. Renfrew County is its only health unit not to report one yet.

860: The estimate of how many people use Ottawa's shelters, not counting staff, and are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Across the region

There are 29 more cases in the Outaouais, which is orange under Quebec's pandemic scale.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit logged 10 more cases Thursday as it deals with an outbreak linked to a party. Health officials say it may mean a move to the yellow zone.

Renfrew County, where health officials have also warned about spread at private gatherings, reported two more cases.