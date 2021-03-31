Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 117 more COVID-19 cases and one death.

The Outaouais and Belleville area report record case counts.

OPH is sharing more vaccine information.

March was one of the highest months for cases in every local health unit.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 117 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Another 68 cases are considered resolved and there is one more death.

The known active case count has risen to 1,233 people. It's only been higher during the city's early autumn and early winter surges, though testing was much lower in the spring of 2020 compared to now.

The city is in the red zone on the Ontario government's pandemic framework.

A top science advisor says Ontario's COVID-19 spread is completely out of control. Premier Doug Ford suggested there would be an announcement about rules on Thursday.

City officials have called a 2 p.m. ET news conference.

Numbers to watch

91.6: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's nearly doubled in two weeks.

1.11: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is below one; it's been above one for two weeks.

5.9%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises further. Two weeks ago it was 2.7 per cent.

589: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa is unchanged from Tuesday.

4: The number of Ottawa residents with a variant that have died, which is one more than on Tuesday.

105,354: The number of Ottawa residents that have received their first vaccine dose, according to OPH's new vaccine dashboard.

24,698: The number of Ottawa residents that have received both vaccine doses.

Across the region

March has been a top-three month for new COVID-19 cases in every local health unit. It's the highest month for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGL) and the Outaouais.

Health officials in the Outaouais reported a record 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The previous record was set last Thursday.

There is a Quebec news conference at 5 p.m., a day after more warnings that region is close to needing tighter rules.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, the region's last remaining green zone, reported a record 32 more COVID-19 cases.

LGL is in the red zone on the province's pandemic scale. It reported three more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Renfrew County, which is in the yellow zone, reported two more cases Its medical officer of health said Sunday it will soon move to the orange zone now that variants have been confirmed there.