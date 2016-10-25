Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 112 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Its incidence rate has nearly doubled in two weeks.

There are signs of improvement in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 112 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Another 57 cases are considered resolved and there are three more deaths.

The known active case count has risen to 1,185 people. It's only been higher during the city's early autumn and early winter surges, though testing was much lower in the spring of 2020 compared to now.

The city is in the red zone on the Ontario government's pandemic framework. OPH said following rules and advice will avoid a move to the highest level of grey, which is lockdown.

A top science advisor says Ontario's COVID-19 spread is completely out of control.

Numbers to watch

86: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's nearly doubled in two weeks.

1.23: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), rises. The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is below one; it's been above one for three weeks.

589: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province. That's about 250 more than there were one week ago.

800: The number of children tested for COVID-19 Monday at Ottawa's Brewer Arena. The president and CEO of CHEO said its section of that test site ran out of space for the first time since autumn.

Across the region

Health officials in the Outaouais reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There have been more warnings it is close to a move from orange to red.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is in the red zone on the province's pandemic scale.

Its signs of spread have been slowing down in the last several days: among them, it reported seven more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and is back under 100 known active cases.

Renfrew County, which is in the yellow zone, reported one more case. Its medical officer of health said Sunday it will soon move to the orange zone now that variants have been confirmed there.