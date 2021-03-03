Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19.

There's a high daily case number in Lanark County.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no more deaths.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange on the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

Numbers to watch

37: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

30: The number of Ottawans in hospital for COVID-19 is back around where it was at the start of February.

1: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

2.1%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has risen since the last update.

896: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa since the last update on Monday.

Across the region

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit logged 12 more cases Wednesday, one of its highest days of the year.

Eleven are in the Carleton Place area, where the health unit is warning about community spread from a gathering and possible exposure at a pub.

Renfrew County, where health officials have also warned about spread at private gatherings, reported four cases Wednesday and has now logged 29 cases in the last week, more than double the previous week.

The Outaouais is orange under Quebec's pandemic scale and reported 16 more cases Wednesday.

Rule changes in Quebec to counter the spread of coronavirus variants are expected to be announced by 5 p.m. ET.