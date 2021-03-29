Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A sign pointing to a COVID-19 testing clinic on boulevard Saint-Raymond in Gatineau, Que., on March 25, 2021. That region's health authority has been expanding testing stations and hours to meet increased demand. (Hugo Belanger/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa is reporting 184 more COVID-19 cases and one death.

Its numbers to watch continue to rise.

There are 84 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 184 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most daily cases it reported since its 184 cases on Jan. 10.

Another 79 cases are considered resolved and there is one more death.

The known active case count has risen to 1,133 people. It's only been higher during the city's early autumn and early winter surges, though testing was much lower in the spring of 2020 compared to now.

The city is in the red zone on the Ontario government's pandemic framework. OPH said following rules and advice will avoid a move to the highest level of grey, which is lockdown.

Numbers to watch

76.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It has been rising for more than two weeks.

1.2: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), rises. The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is below one and it's been above one for more than two weeks.

5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises further.

549: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province. That's nearly 200 more than there were one week ago.

2,176: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region. It passed 2,000 over the weekend.

120,924: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa, an increase of about 10,800 from Friday's update.

Across the region

Health officials in the Outaouais reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, its second-most in a single day after the 89 on Friday. There have been warnings it is close to a move from orange to red.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is in the red zone on the province's pandemic scale. It reported 40 more COVID-19 cases since its last update on Friday, about half of what it reported the previous weekend.

Renfrew County, which is in the yellow zone, reported five more cases. Its medical officer of health said Sunday it will soon move to the orange zone now that variants have been confirmed there.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has now moved from the orange to the red zone on the province's pandemic scale. It reported 84 cases over the weekend and one death.

The region's last green zone, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, has reported 36 cases in the last week. That could qualify it for a move up the scale.