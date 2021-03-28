Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 126 more COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 126 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday but no new deaths.

Another 51 cases are considered resolved. The known active cases has risen to 1,029.

The city is in the red zone on the Ontario government's pandemic framework. OPH said following rules and advice will avoid a move to the highest level of grey, which is lockdown.

Numbers to watch

73.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

4.6%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises again. Both, along with the active case count, are the highest they've been since the January surge.

1.16: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t).

18: The number of eastern Ontario residents with COVID-19 in an ICU. This does not include people getting intensive care for other reasons or people moved to the area to help capacity elsewhere.

468: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province. That's 21 more than on Saturday.

Across the region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move from the orange to the red zone on the province's pandemic scale on Monday.