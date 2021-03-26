Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 139 more COVID-19 cases.

The Outaouais's 89 cases Friday is a new one-day record.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 139 more COVID-19 cases on Friday and no more deaths. Its case curve has been trending higher for about two weeks.

Another 61 cases are considered resolved, pushing the known active case count to 895.

The city is in the red zone on the Ontario government's pandemic framework. OPH said following rules and advice will avoid a move to the highest level of grey, which is lockdown.

Numbers to watch

64.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

4.6%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises again. Both, along with the active case count, are the highest they've been since the January surge.

1.11: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t).

18: The number of eastern Ontario residents with COVID-19 in an ICU. This does not include people getting intensive care for other reasons or people moved to the area to help capacity elsewhere.

405: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province. That number has essentially doubled from the 203 one week ago.

110,116: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa, an increase of more than 10,000 from Wednesday's update.

251,199: The number of vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region as of noon ET, as compiled by CBC, has passed the quarter-million mark.

Across the region

Health authority CISSSO reported 89 more cases in the Outaouais on Friday, a new record for cases in a day. It said it's because of community transmission and outbreaks.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is in the red zone on the province's pandemic scale. It's reporting 19 more cases, for 124 in the last seven days.

Renfrew County, which is in the yellow zone, reported four cases for the third straight day. If that rate keeps up it could qualify it for a move to the orange.