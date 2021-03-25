Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 151 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

There are 55 more cases in the Outaouais.

Variants are causing testing changes in the Kingston area.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 151 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two deaths.

Another 79 cases are considered resolved.

The city is in the red zone on the Ontario government's pandemic framework. OPH said following rules and advice will avoid a move to the highest level of grey, which is lockdown.

(613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

59.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.07: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). It's been around one since early February, below the red-zone threshold of 1.2.

817: The number of known active cases in Ottawa is back around where it was in late January.

377: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province. More than a third of its recent cases are variants of concern.

8: The number of active hospital outbreaks in Ottawa. OPH said Wednesday they are one reason the city's hospital network is strained, and many in hospital aren't in age groups eligible for a vaccine yet.

Across the region

Health officials in the Outaouais reported 55 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit logged 29 more cases.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is in the red zone on the province's pandemic scale. It's reporting 14 more cases.

Renfrew County, which is in the yellow zone, again reported four more cases. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, the only local health unit at the lowest level, green, also reported four.

The medical officer of health for the Kingston, Ont., area, also in yellow, said 42.1 per cent of its reported cases in the last week are variants of concern. It reported seven more cases Thursday.

The MOH is asking anyone who has left the region or seen someone from outside the region to get tested.