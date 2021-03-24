Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases.

It has received its biggest vaccine shipment yet.

The 64 new cases in the Outaouais mark the most since January.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no more deaths.

Another 88 cases are considered resolved.

The city is in the red zone on the Ontario government's pandemic framework. OPH said last week the spread of COVID-19 is getting out of control.

Ottawa health officials are speaking at 2 p.m. ET.

(613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

55.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.02: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). It's been around one since early February, below the red-zone threshold of 1.2.

4.2%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises to its highest point since Jan. 12.

366: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province. That is nine more than on Tuesday and 162 more than one week ago.

99,886: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa, an increase of about 7,600 from Monday's update.

36,270: The number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses Ottawa recieved on Monday, more than three times its previous largest shipment.

Across the region

Health officials in the Outaouais reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest daily increase since January.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is in the red zone on the province's pandemic scale. It reported 25 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Renfrew County, which is in the yellow zone, reported four more cases.